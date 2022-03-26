New team aiding Caldwell County deputies in search for Texas State University student

A new search is underway for Texas State University student Jason Landry after he disappeared in December of 2020.

A search team is currently in Caldwell County after they were called in to assist the sheriff’s office, according to a report from KSAT’s sister station KPRC.

Landry, 21, was heading toward Missouri City and left his apartment in San Marcos at 10:55 p.m. on Dec. 13, according to deputies.

Data shows at 11:24 p.m., Jason entered the city of Luling, off of Highway 80, and stopped using the Waze App and began using Snapchat.

Investigators said his digital footprint essentially stopped near Highway 183 and Austin Street. At 12:31 a.m., Landry’s vehicle was found after it was damaged.

Texas EquuSearch had previously searched the area where Landry disappeared but have since suspended their search.

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Captain Jeff Ferry said he does not believe foul play to be a factor and evidence at the scene does not appear to show Landry was a victim of a crime, KPRC reports.

