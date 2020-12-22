Rescue organization suspends search for Texas State student who disappeared near Luling

LULING, Texas – Texas EquuSearch, a volunteer, nonprofit organization dedicated to searching for missing people, has suspended its search for a Texas State student who disappeared near Luling.

According to a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Safety, Jason David Landry, 21, was involved in a car crash that happened around midnight on Dec. 14.

Law enforcement officers found the crashed vehicle near Salt Flat Road north of Interstate 10, but do not know how the incident occurred. Investigators found personal items and a cell phone in the vehicle.

Landry is from the Houston area and was believed to be traveling home when he crashed.

On Dec. 14, officials had a helicopter crew search the area for Landry or any other possible victims and conducted a search on the ground.

The search organization said that they believe that the area where Landry disappeared has been “searched thoroughly.” Frank Black, spokesperson for the organization, said they will wait until law enforcement officials obtain “credible and sufficient information” for their teams to search.

Texas EquuSearch, released the following statement regarding the organization’s search effort for Landry:

“Over the last nine days; law enforcement investigators and two different search teams have searched for Jason Landry in every accessible, reasonable and practical place that he might be.

Searchers and law enforcement investigators have utilized multiple resources in the search for Jason, including a helicopter with infrared cameras, UAVs (drones), side-scan sonar, scent dogs, as well as searchers on foot, ATVs and horseback.

We will not speculate on what may have happened to Jason, but we feel the vast area surrounding the accident scene has been thoroughly searched … and Jason still hasn’t been found.

As a result, Texas EquuSearch is suspending our search operations for Jason until law enforcement investigators obtain credible and sufficient information that would lead our team into a more specific area to search.”

