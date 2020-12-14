Law enforcement searching for Texas State student who disappeared after crash near Luling

LULING, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is continuing their search for a Texas State student who disappeared following a car crash near Luling, Texas.

According to a department spokesperson, the crash happened at around midnight Monday morning.

Law enforcement officers found a crashed vehicle near Salt Flat Road north of Interstate 10, but do not know how the incident occurred.

Investigators found personal items and a cell phone in the vehicle.

Officials are still trying to locate the victim who they believe may be Jason David Landry, 21, a Texas State University student.

Landry is from the Houston area.

Earlier on Monday, officials had a helicopter crew search the area for Landry or any other possible victims. Officers are still searching the area on the ground.

A university spokesperson confirmed that DPS would be handling the case. The spokesperson said Landry is a current student living off-campus.

This is a developing story and we’ll update this article as details become available.

