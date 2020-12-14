51ºF

Law enforcement searching for Texas State student who disappeared after crash near Luling

Officers are still searching the area on the ground for the victim

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Image credit Google Street View.
LULING, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is continuing their search for a Texas State student who disappeared following a car crash near Luling, Texas.

According to a department spokesperson, the crash happened at around midnight Monday morning.

Law enforcement officers found a crashed vehicle near Salt Flat Road north of Interstate 10, but do not know how the incident occurred.

Investigators found personal items and a cell phone in the vehicle.

Officials are still trying to locate the victim who they believe may be Jason David Landry, 21, a Texas State University student.

Landry is from the Houston area.

Earlier on Monday, officials had a helicopter crew search the area for Landry or any other possible victims. Officers are still searching the area on the ground.

A university spokesperson confirmed that DPS would be handling the case. The spokesperson said Landry is a current student living off-campus.

This is a developing story and we’ll update this article as details become available.

