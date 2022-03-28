Mold-like debris in ice machine forces re-inspection at West Side restaurant

El Canelo Mexican Restaurant in the 1000 block of Culebra Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A Mexican restaurant west of downtown was ordered to go through a re-inspection last month after a city health inspector discovered mold-like debris inside its ice machine.

El Canelo Mexican Restaurant, located in the 1000 block of Culebra Road, received a health score of 77 and was also cited for having floor tiles that were damaged and accumulating water.

Kitchen employees were handling food without wearing hair restraints and a hand washing sink was being used to store dirty dishes, Metropolitan Health records show.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Harvest, 11825 West Ave., 100

Peter Piper Pizza, 8250 Marbach Rd., 100

Taco Cabana, 8315 Bandera Rd., 100

Two Rivern Tavern, 13550 O’Connor Rd., 100

Quik Wok, 5203 Eisenhauer Rd., 97

Orange Leaf, 118 Mt. Calvary Dr., 96

Kokee Tea, 15900 La Cantera Pkwy., 95

Vans Chinese Seafood Restaurant, 3214 Broadway, 93

Cedar Mediterranean Grill, 8132 Fredericksburg Rd., 90

Panasian Cafe, 9503 Bandera Rd., 90

Taqueria El Tapatio De Jalisco, 10410 Culebra Rd., 88

Taqueria Vallarta, 2463 Nacogdoches Rd., 88

Eggspectation, 402 N. 1604 West, 87

Herb & Pickle, 1777 NE Loop 410, 87

Bourbon Street Seafood Kitchen, 107 9th St., 86

Benny’s Tacos, 1439 Roosevelt Ave., 85

Herradero Mexican Restaurant, 5811 S. Flores St., 83

Quick & Easy Stop, 3279 Nacogdoches Rd., 81

Old Danny’s Cocina, 250 Old Hwy. 90 West, 80

El Canelo Mexican Restaurant, 1003 Culebra Rd., 77

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

