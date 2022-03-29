Medina County residents return home as evacuation orders and road closures lift

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – Four days after the Das Goat fire flared up in Medina County, residents who were evacuated from the homes were allowed to return Tuesday morning.

After the flames burned through 1,092 acres, officials said that the fire was 95 percent contained on Tuesday. County roads were opened back up, as was the High Mountain Ranch subdivision, where two out of three homes that burned up in the fire were located.

Access to the subdivision off of CR 2615 remains restricted to residents only. However, the county’s Emergency Management Coordinator Keith Lutz told KSAT that officials hope to open it up to everyone by noon on Wednesday.

Lutz said they were both giving residents room to work on clean up and waiting to see how things fared with the fire overnight.

There’s still heat in the area, Lutz said, and winds are expected to pick up.

Farther up CR 2615, Lewis and Monica Lesley were counting themselves fortunate that their home escaped the fire.

The red-colored fire retardant that fire crews dumped on homes to protect them from the flames still covered their back porch. And though a smokey smell, and even ashes, lingered inside the house, it was undamaged.

Ashes and lonesome-looking trees covered the hillside of the Lesleys’ back acreage, while a few charred spots on the lawn marked how close the fire got to their home.

Before she evacuated the house Saturday with her two-year-old grandson, Monica Lesley left the sprinklers on, which possibly helped keep the flames at bay.

“The (Texas A&M Forest Service) said that’s a reason that we didn’t lose our house -- because the embers didn’t get close enough to ignite anything up here,” Lewis Lesley said.

Forest Service spokesman James Wettstaed said it was a combination of luck and hard work by fire crews that more homes weren’t damaged in the Das Goat fire.

“The subdivision is within the interior of the fire at this point in time,” he said of the High Mountain Ranch neighborhood. “So, yeah, every house could have burned if conditions had been different or the firefighters hadn’t been there.”

Wettstaed said they expect the fire to be considered 100 percent contained “within the next couple of days,” and people will be patrolling in the meantime.

There have been no reports of any deaths related to the fire.