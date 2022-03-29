San Antonio man found guilty for role in drug trafficking, feds say

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man and documented gang member was recently found guilty of charges related to drug trafficking, according to federal authorities.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Kenton Maurice Haynes, 27, was found guilty on Friday for receipt of firearm while under indictment; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 8.

Law enforcement officers arrested Haynes in March 2020, when he was spotted with co-defendant Kevin Johnson, Jr., 29, in his car.

They drove around in circles in a parking lot and repositioned themselves several times, the office said in a news release. Another car pulled up and that driver went to Johnson’s car.

Officers then executed an arrest warrant and took all three into custody.

At that time, Haynes had a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine and $2,700 in cash, authorities said. Johnson also had a loaded handgun and $10,000 in cash, they added.

Marijuana, ecstasy and cocaine were also discovered during the arrest.

The office said that at the time, Haynes had been wanted for multiple felony warrants for drugs and weapons offenses. He was also a member of the Bloods and Neighborhood Piru gangs, the release states.

On March 16, Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 25.

