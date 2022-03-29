Texas’ most wanted fugitive arrested in Dallas, DPS says

The No. 1 most wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on Thursday in Dallas, according to a release.

DPS officials said Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, was taken into custody on Wednesday.

He had been wanted since October 2021, when he cut off his GPS monitor while on trial for murder, according to DPS.

At that time he was accused of gunning down Cliffton Norris, 33, in front of his 8-year-old son on March 31, 2019, in Dallas, according to the Dallas Morning News. The boy was also injured in the shooting but survived.

The trial still took place with Harris absent, and he was found guilty and sentenced to 99 years in state prison.

Harris, who is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang, was added to the 10 Most Wanted list last month, DPS said. His history of weapons offenses dates back to 2011, officials said.

So far this year, DPS and other agencies have arrested 15 people off Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders lists.

