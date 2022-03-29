Reward offered for info in fatal shooting at Leon Valley apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – Leon Valley police and Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for information in the shooting death of a 48-year-old man.

Fersner Shelton III was found with a gunshot wound at 6:35 a.m. on Feb. 21 at the Vista Del Rey Apartments in the 5600 block of Evers Road, police said. He was lying on the ground and pronounced dead at the scene.

A Crime Stoppers report states that someone heard a gunshot at around 2 a.m. and then some yelling.

Leon Valley police have been unable to locate and identify the shooter and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to a felony arrest in the crime.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

