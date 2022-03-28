Police searching for person of interest after woman kidnapped, taken to San Antonio

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a person of interest in an aggravated kidnapping case.

Police said at 1:10 p.m. on March 1, a 31-year-old woman called 911 and said she had been kidnapped and taken to San Antonio. The woman was later located, police said.

A Crime Stoppers report issued on Monday states that police are searching for an unidentified man who is believed to “have information pertinent to the investigation.”

That man was photographed on surveillance in the 1600 block of Vance Jackson Road. He was driving a white four-door sedan, possibly an Audi, at the time.

SAPD’s Special Victims Unit is asking anyone with information on the man or vehicle to contact authorities.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to a felony arrest in the crime.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

