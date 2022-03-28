Man shot while waiting for roadside assistance at East Side gas station, police say

San Antonio police at the scene of a shooting in the 300 block of S WW White Road on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was in critical condition after he was shot while waiting for roadside assistance outside an East Side gas station.

San Antonio police said the incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South WW White Road, near East Houston Street.

A man and a woman were waiting at the store because their vehicle had a flat tire. At some point, a vehicle pulled up and a male driver got out and shot the other man in the chest and shoulder, police said.

The shooter went back to his vehicle and drove off. The shooting victim got in his vehicle and drove to a nearby Subway restaurant’s parking lot to call for help.

He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition. The woman he was with was not injured.

SAPD is investigating if the man and shooter knew each other.

Read also: