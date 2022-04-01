Country star Eric Church announces free show for ticketholders of concert he canceled to watch Final Four

SAN ANTONIO – After canceling his concert in San Antonio this weekend to watch the Final Four game in New Orleans, country music star Eric Church announced he will play a free show for ticketholders at a later date.

Earlier this week, Church said he was going to fulfill a “sports enthusiast’s dream” and attend Saturday’s game between UNC and Duke.

He told fans — who refer to themselves as “the Choir” — that it was “the most selfish thing” he’s ever asked of them, but said as a lifelong fan of the North Carolina Tar Heels, he was going to attend the game with his family.

Many fans were upset with the last-minute cancelation.

On Friday, Church posted on Facebook and Twitter that he would be coming to the Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels on September 2 to perform a free show for people who had purchased tickets to Saturday’s concert.

“Thank you San Antonio for letting me take my family to this game. It took me a minute to figure out how and when I could properly express my thanks,” Church said.

The singer promised more details would be announced soon.

Ticketmaster told ticket buyers they will be automatically refunded within 30 days. It will be processed through the original form of payment.

A message from Eric Church pic.twitter.com/hIZ54imdVW — Eric Church (@ericchurch) April 1, 2022

