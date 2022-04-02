Brace for full closure on I-35 on Northeast Side over next 2 Sundays

SAN ANTONIO – You may want to avoid IH-35 on the Northeast Side on the next couple of Sundays. CPS Energy is working with the Texas Department of Transportation on an improvement project that will result in intermittent complete closures of the interstate and access road.

On April 3 and April 10, CPS Energy will be relocating and replacing transmission structures and transferring a conductor over I-35 between O’Connor Road and N. Weidner Road.

Crews will be stopping traffic intermittently between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for 15-minute intervals to work on the project. During the closures, all traffic in the north and southbound lanes of IH-35 and on the frontage roads will be stopped and will have to wait until the work is completed.

If necessary, the project could extend to April 17.

Drivers are asked to find alternative routes and avoid the area, if possible, over the next couple of Sundays.

