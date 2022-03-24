Traffic Alert: Loop 410 lane closures Sunday on Southwest Side, CPS Energy says

SAN ANTONIO – If you plan to travel on Loop 410 on the Southwest Side this weekend, you may want to change your route due to planned lane closures.

CPS Energy crews will be rebuilding transmission lines, installing poles and new wires at SW Loop 410 near Marbach Road. The project aims to improve the reliability of power in the area.

The work will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 27 and Sunday, April 3. CPS Energy officials said to keep drivers safe, there will be intermittent lane closures on both Loop 410 and the SW Loop 410 access roads near Bronco Lane.

Drivers are urged to find alternative routes and avoid the area, if possible, during the project hours.

There will be officials on scene guiding traffic and drivers are also reminded to move over and slow down to help keep crew workers safe.

You can learn more about the CPS Energy project here.

Map of the Hunt Lane to Pinn Road Transmission Line Rebuild Project, courtesy of CPS Energy. (CPS Energy)

