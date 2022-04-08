‘Inside the interim with San Antonio lawmakers’ from The Texas Tribune

KSAT 12 is a media partner for this event, which is brought to you by The Texas Tribune.

Join The Texas Tribune at noon Wednesday, April 13, at the Buena Vista Theater at the University of Texas at San Antonio for “Inside the Interim with San Antonio Lawmakers,” a free, local event with San Antonio-area legislators.

Attend in person or tune in online for a conversation on what the 2021 sessions, the 2022 election season and the next legislative session mean for the Alamo City.

Hear from San Antonio lawmakers including state Rep. Ina Minjarez, state Rep. Diego Bernal, state Sen. José Menéndez and state Rep. John Lujan in a live conversation moderated by Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith.

A complimentary light lunch and networking will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by an hourlong conversation event at noon. Free parking for this event will be available in the Cattleman’s Square Parking Lot adjacent to campus.

[ Register for this free, local event here or watch as a virtual attendee below. ]

