Get your home out of its winter state so it’s ready for spring and summer

As the days grow longer and the weather warms up, it’s important to bring your home out of its winter state so it’s ready for spring and summer. Bailey Carson, a home care expert at Angi, is here to offer tips on how to un-winterize your home.

“After the ground thaws and the flowers start to pop up, you’re going to want to make sure to turn on your sprinkler system,” said Bailey Carson, a home care expert at Angi. “After turning it on, make sure all is working well after the winter off. Also check and service your lawnmower, so that you’re ready to go as the grass starts to grow.”

Before it gets too warm, make sure your air conditioning system is in great working order. Clean AC coils, change your filters and get the whole system serviced by a local HVAC pro if necessary. Then fix or install any window screens to let in fresh air while keeping out the bugs.

“If you covered your hot water heater for the winter, now is a great time to uncover and drain it,” Bailey said. “You’ll then want to take away any temporary insulation you added around outdoor pipes. Finally, check your gutters and downspouts, and make sure they’re clean and in good condition. Heavy snow or ice may have caused damage that you’ll want to get repaired.”

Spring is a great time for deep cleaning. Start with the kitchen by cleaning out the fridge, defrosting the freezer and cleaning their coils. Wipe down any surfaces and get rid of any expired items you find.

As you clear out winter’s cobwebs, also take this opportunity to declutter.,” Bailey said. “By example, if you’re swapping out your clothes, getting out those warmer weather items and putting away cold-weather ones, take the time to go through and see what you’ll actually use. Whatever you don’t need, go ahead and donate, and free up some extra space.”

While you’re cleaning and decluttering, keep an eye out for any air or water leaks. Recaulk and weather-strip windows, if necessary, and bring in a plumber to fix any leaks or drips you notice in or outside your home.

“If you have a garage, think about giving it a deep clean,” Bailey said. “It’s gone through a whole winter of snow and different residues from the road, whether it be salt or sand, so it can probably use a good cleaning. You can also take the opportunity to swap out any tools. Put away those snow shovels and bring out the gardening items. Finally, consider the opportunity to add some extra storage. This could help you use space more efficiently year-round.”