Man killed in ambush-style attack on East Side identified by medical examiner

SAN ANTONIO – A man killed in a shooting on the city’s East Side on Friday has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner.

Clarence Jones, 66, died from a gunshot wound he sustained in the shooting, which happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 300 block of Belmont Place. His death is being labeled as a homicide.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Jones deceased in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle in the driveway of a home. A 52-year-old woman was also found shot multiple times in the passenger’s seat.

The woman was taken by EMS to the Brooke Army Medical Center and her condition is unknown. A third victim, an 18-year-old, was walking on Polaris Street when he was shot in the hip, according to SAPD. He is expected to recover.

Police found 75 shell casings in the street and in front of the home. The motive for the shooting is still unclear.

At last check, no arrests have been made. The investigation continues.