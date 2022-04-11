Man hospitalized after shooting on North Side, police say

San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot on the city’s North Side early Monday morning.

Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. to the 400 block of Treeline Park, not far Highway 281 and Jones Maltsberger Road after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the man in his 20s had driven himself to Santa Rosa Hospital Alamo Heights after being shot at while driving, possibly in the Harmony Hill area. Police said they are now looking for a crime scene in the 9500 block of Lorane Street, near the Coronado Apartments.

At this time, it is unclear exactly why the man was shot. The victim was transported to University Hospital in an unknown condition. His name has not been released.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. The investigation is ongoing, police said.