Early morning fire destroys South Side daycare

SAN ANTONIO – A fire that broke out early Friday morning has destroyed a South Side daycare center.

San Antonio firefighters got the call about it around 5 a.m., then flames and smoke inside Guardian Angel Child Development Center, located in the 1600 block of Pleasanton Road.

The daycare center was not open at the time and firefighters did not find anyone inside.

The fire spread quickly throughout the U-shaped building, causing fire crews to fight the flames from outside.

Joe Arrington, a public information officer with SAFD, says firefighters had to call on the San Antonio Water System to increase water pressure in the area.

They were using at least three aerial ladder trucks at one time in an attempt to put out the flames.

That, combined with regular usage by nearby businesses, was taxing the water system.

Firefighters also had to navigate around numerous electrical lines in the area as they battled the fire. However, crews with CPS Energy arrived and quickly cut off the power.

Arrington said the fire burned through the roof and caused damage within all sides of the building.

It’s unclear whether or not the daycare was scheduled to operate as usual during the Good Friday observance.

The business is located close to Harlandale High School.

Firefighters kept the flames from spreading to the high school or any other buildings.