Michigan kindergartner brings ready-made margaritas to snack time, shares with classmates, reports say

LIVONIA, Mich. – Parents of children at a Michigan school are outraged after a child brought a bottle of ready-to-drink Jose Cuervo margaritas and shared it with several of her Kindergarten classmates during snack time, according to a report from Local 4 News in Detroit.

The students at Grand River Academy in Livonia were given the drink, which they initially thought was juice, and some of them consumed it.

Parents said their children didn’t realize at first that they were drinking tequila-infused margarita mix.

One parent told FOX 2 said that her child had taken four or five sips of a full Dixie cup. Another parent said her child “felt woozy” and “a little dizzy” after consuming it.

Ad

Many blamed school officials for allowing the incident to happen. According to FOX 2, a student drank the margarita and realized a short time later that there was liquor in it. She then notified her teacher.

“... She went and told the teacher there is liquor in this cup, and the teacher gave her a funny face,” the parent claimed.

A spokesperson from the school told WDIV that school staff immediately called poison control and the parents of the students involved.

WDIV shared a copy of a letter sent home to parents which informed them about the incident and said that the child responsible would face disciplinary actions according to the student code of conduct.

A spokesperson for the school also shared the following statement with WDIV:

Ad

“We understand our parents’ fears and frustrations. A student did bring a pre-mixed, single-serve alcoholic beverage that was marketed as adult lemonade to school and share it with four classmates. While we try to keep an eye on everything our students bring to school, that’s simply not possible. It’s unfortunate that these types of adult beverages can be easily mistaken for child-friendly drinks.

“School staff noticed the beverage and immediately addressed the situation, which included consulting with medical professionals at poison control and calling the parents of the children involved.

“We are grateful no student became ill or needed medical attention.”