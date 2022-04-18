Downtown restaurant cited for dusty fridge, food storage issues

Guillermo's, located in the 600 block of McCullough Ave.

SAN ANTONIO – A downtown restaurant was written up last month after a city health inspector uncovered a dusty fan inside a refrigerator.

Guillermo’s, located in the 600 block of McCullough Ave., received a score of 81 and was also cited for failing to store food in a manner that prevents possible contamination, Metropolitan Health records show.

The restaurant was also dinged for leaving trash receptacles uncovered.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

→Click here to see the database of San Antonio restaurants with perfect scores

Ad

Other scores this week:

Cava, 999 E. Basse, 100

Taco Cabana, 19231 Stone Oak Pkwy., 100

Bobalicious, 4961 NW Loop 410, 98

Whataburger, 4635 Rittiman Rd., 98

Chechos Grill, 8014 Crosscreek, 96

Osaka Japanese Steak & Sushi, 11851 Bandera Rd., 94

Fralo’s, 23651 IH 10 West, 93

Fruteria Tres Hermanos, 3206 West Ave., 93

La Popular Bakery, 4235 Culebra Rd., 92

Cafe Rosa, 2034 Basse Rd., 91

The Pasta Bar, 4138 S. New Braunfels, 91

Taqueria Anahuac, 3735 SW Military Dr., 91

Vegan Avenue, 2512 N. Main Ave., 89

Pretzel Time, 6301 NW Loop 410, 88

El Manantial Mexican Restaurant, 1136 W. Hildebrand, 85

Natalie’s Mexican Cafe, 610 Cupples Rd., 83

El Tequila Mexican Restaurant, 7628 Marbach Rd., 82

Golden Wok, 8822 Wurzbach Rd., 82

Guillermo’s, 618 McCullough Ave., 81

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

Check out more restaurant scores by clicking here.