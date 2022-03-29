These San Antonio restaurants, businesses got perfect scores during health inspections in 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Every week, KSAT’s Behind the Kitchen Door keeps viewers updated with weekly restaurant reports, tracking the latest health inspection scores. Several of those places have racked up perfect scores.

Before you go out to eat, check out this list of restaurants and other businesses that have gotten perfect scores in their recent inspections. The database will be updated weekly with new information.

Restaurants are typically inspected at least twice every year.

You can search by clicking the magnifying glass in the top-right corner of the database.

Health inspectors with the city’s Metropolitan Health District conduct inspections throughout the week before health officials post the reports in spreadsheets that can be found here.

Inspectors consider several factors during their checkups, including food safety, food temperature control and employee health. They also ensure that restaurants are taking safeguards to prevent food contamination.

In San Antonio, hundreds of health inspections are conducted on different businesses in any given week.

Looking for a specific restaurant’s last health inspection? Check here.