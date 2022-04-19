Man accused of stealing from La Cantera store, threatening staff with pepper spray, SAPD says

San Antonio police are searching for a man accused of robbing Macy’s in the 15900 block of La Cantera Parkway on April 5, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who they say robbed a store at La Cantera and threatened staff with pepper spray before driving off in a Mercedes-Benz.

The incident happened at 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 5 at Macy’s, located in the 15900 block of La Cantera Parkway.

Police said the man entered the store and pretended to be a customer. He approached the women’s perfume counter, grabbed a gift set, and placed it in his bag, according to a Crime Stoppers report.

When he walked out of the store, employees with loss prevention approached him but he threatened them with a can of pepper spray, authorities said.

The man then got into a white Mercedes-Benz SUV and drove off.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to a felony arrest in the crime.

Ad

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Read also: