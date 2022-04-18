Search underway for man accused of holding auto part store employees at gunpoint, officials say

San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating two people involved in an aggravated assault at an auto parts store on the Northeast Side.

The incident happened around 12:10 a.m., Friday, April 1 at an AutoZone Auto Parts in the 8600 block of Perrin Beitel Road.

Police said employees were closing the store for the night when the suspects, a man and a woman, arrived. The “open” sign was turned off and the doors were locked.

A man came up and kicked at the door before an employee made contact with him. Authorities said the man was then let inside by an employee as the woman waited outside.

The man made a purchase and left the store as the woman outside started to photograph some of the employee vehicles, according to SAPD.

The employees asked the woman why she was photographing their vehicles and that’s when the man went inside of his vehicle and pulled out a firearm, police said.

Officials said the man got closer to the victims and pointed his handgun in their direction. That’s when the victims went back inside of the store and called SAPD.

Anyone with more information on the suspects’ identities or whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).

Once arrested, both suspects will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.