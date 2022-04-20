Local nonprofit guides families with life-changing diagnoses

SAN ANTONIO – Juan Tagle called the KSAT newsroom for guidance on where to turn to resources to help his 29-year-old wife, who was left paralyzed in a road rage shooting.

Michelle Dominguez was struck by a bullet while trying to protect her 7-year-old daughter in the back seat. Tagle says the life-changing incident has changed their lives and left them financially dependent on others.

RELATED STORY: Woman paralyzed after shielding daughter in road rage shooting says she’s grateful for life

“We’ve been behind on rent, but we got lucky that they’ve been, like -- we’ve been here [at the apartment] so long. They’ve been working with us -- just pay what you can,” Tagle said.

KSAT connected Tagle with Connect Ability, a local philanthropic nonprofit working to guide families who have many questions and don’t know where to turn.

Ad

Dawn Dixon, the executive director for Connect Ability, said the nonprofit provides care coordination and support in many ways, including peer mentoring.

“You woke up yesterday, and your life was one way. And you wake up today, and your life is completely different,” she says about how clients often feel.

The organization hopes to help people find ways around their obstacles despite their diagnoses.

“One of the first things we hope to do is prioritize and help make a plan. And because it’s one of those things, you don’t know what you need until you need it,” Dixon said.

A caseworker can guide families through all the stages of their journey.

“Our job is to really walk hand-in-hand with them through that journey and know that we’re here,” Dixon said.

Tagle has been in touch with Connect Ability and hopes to get some guidance moving forward. You can read his wife’s story by clicking here.

Ad

Families can also call United Way at 211 or the City of San Antonio Disability Access Office.