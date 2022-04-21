Community blood drives scheduled this weekend amid urgent need for Type O blood

SAN ANTONIO – With hospitals in South Texas running critically short on blood supply after the July 4 holiday, officials with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center are hoping people will roll up their sleeves at community blood drives this weekend.

There is less than a one-day supply of type-O blood and officials say the need for donations is urgent, officials said Friday.

“We see a 20 percent decrease in donations during the summer but even a higher decline over holiday weekends. The need for blood, however, doesn’t take a summer vacation. Cancer patients, moms and newborns, accident victims and many other patients still rely on lifesaving blood transfusions,” said STBTC Communications Specialist Roger Ruiz.

Right now the center is averaging 200 donations a day but needs at least 600.

Donors are urged to donate at any of this weekend’s blood drives.

Saturday, July 9

Free Roam Brewing at 325 South Main in Boerne from noon - 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 10

Laurel Heights United Methodist at 227 West Woodlawn from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Fellowship Bible Church at 8603 Huebner Rd from 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Monday, July 11

Santikos – Westlakes at 1255 SW Loop 410 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 with parental consent, and in generally good health.

Donors can also make an appointment with South Texas Blood & Tissue by calling 210-731-5590 or visiting SouthTexasBlood.org.

Same-day appointments and walk-ins are available at the center’s nine donor rooms, as well as at community blood drives.

Blood donor rooms:

