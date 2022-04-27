Two security officers, suspect hospitalized after shooting at Haven for Hope, San Antonio police say

San Antonio police are investigating a shooting in the downtown area at Haven for Hope Way.

SAN ANTONIO – Two security officers and a suspect are hospitalized after a shooting at Haven for Hope just northwest of downtown, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called to 1 Haven for Hope Way for an active shooter call initially around 10 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found two security officers had each been shot once, and a suspect was hit by gunfire three times.

Police said the suspect was belligerent and tried to beat down the doors at Haven for Hope. Security officers tried to calm the man down, but they could not, so they tried to restrain him.

The suspect was then able to grab one security officer’s gun, and an altercation ensued between them. As they struggled over the weapon, it went off, striking the security officer in the leg.

The other security officer took out his weapon during the altercation and then shot the suspect three times, police said.

It’s unclear how, but the second security officer was also shot in the leg during the incident, according to SAPD.

Two individuals were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, and one was taken to University Hospital. Police said all injuries were not life-threatening.

KSAT will update this story with the latest information as it becomes available.