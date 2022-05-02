Far West Side restaurant narrowly avoids failing inspection after employees handled cell phones then masa

Grand Tequila Restaurant & Cantina, located in the 8700 block of State Hwy. 151.

SAN ANTONIO – A Mexican restaurant on the Far West Side was ordered to go through a reinspection in late March after employees were seen on their cell phones and then handling masa for tortillas without washing their hands.

Grand Tequila Restaurant & Cantina, located in the 8700 block of State Hwy. 151, received a score of 70, one point away from failing, after racking up a list of violations that also included a dirty ice chest being used to store cooked tortillas and a back door that was not properly sealed, health department records show.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

→Click here to see the database of San Antonio restaurants with perfect scores

Ad

Other scores this week:

El Charro De Jalisco, 8388 Marbach Rd., 100

DelliGatti’s Sandwich Shop, 13465 Wetmore Rd., 100

The Melting Pot, 14855 Blanco Rd., 100

McAlister’s Deli, 5880 De Zavala Rd., 100

Subway, 8507 McCullough Ave., 99

Tokyo Mart, 825 W. Hildebrand, 97

La Unica Barbacoa, 2622 Goliad Rd., 94

Bill Miller BBQ, 6950 W. Military Dr., 91

Luciano’s On Campus, 4301 Broadway, 91

Culebra Meat Market, 3017 Blanco Rd., 89

Hacienda Jalisco, 1602 Bandera Rd., 88

Wing Daddy’s Sauce House, 1115 SE Military Dr., 87

Pancake Joes, 6703 Ingram Rd., 85

Popeyes, 14107 Nacogdoches Rd., 82

Singhs at St. Mary’s, 2803 N. St. Mary’s, 80

Dick’s Last Resort, 223 Losoya St., 79

Reyna’s Yaqueria, 4722 S. Hackberry St., 79

Los Angeles Tortilleria & Restaurant, 300 N. Zarzamora St., 77

Teka Molino, 7231 San Pedro Ave., 75

Grand Tequila Restaurant & Tequila, 8723 State Hwy. 151, 70

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

Check out more restaurant scores by clicking here.