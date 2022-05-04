2 men arrested in connection with robberies at South Side convenience stores, records show

Gabriel Flores, 21, and Rudy Garcia, 19, have been charged with aggravated robbery, jail records show.

San Antonio police officers arrested two men in connection with a string of robberies on the South Side over the weekend.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Gabriel Flores, 21, and Rudy Garcia, 19, robbed the 11 Stars Express on Roosevelt Avenue and an Exxon/7-Eleven on Southeast Military Drive on Sunday.

In both cases, Flores entered the business, displayed a gun and demanded money from the clerk, the affidavit states.

Investigators said he took money from the 11 Stars Express, but the clerk at the Exxon/7-Eleven was unable to open the cash register, so Flores “became frustrated” and left.

Another affidavit states that on the same day, Flores robbed a Kwik Trip on South Flores and pointed a gun at two employees. When one of the employees tried to intervene, he told him “don’t be a hero” and fled with the money.

In two of the incidents, Flores was seen getting into an older-model white pickup truck, driven by Garcia, an affidavit states.

Surveillance videos showed the truck had a “distinctive” red rear panel.

On Monday, officers spotted the truck parked outside an apartment complex where Flores and Garcia live.

Officers conducted a traffic stop, identified Flores and Garcia, and realized that Flores fit the description of the robber, the affidavit states. The victims in the robberies also identified Flores as the suspect, according to investigators.

A charging document states that Flores admitted to four robberies within 20 minutes, but jail records show he was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery. His bond is set at $270,000.

Garcia was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, records show. His bond is set at $150,000.

