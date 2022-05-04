Man in critical condition after shooting at apartment complex on Southeast Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after a shooting at an apartment complex on the Southeast Side, and officers are still looking for the shooter involved, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting was reported Tuesday evening in the 3200 block of Bolmore Drive near Dollarhide Avenue.

Police say four men were standing in a parking lot and exchanging conversation. One man pulled out a firearm and started firing at a person who the group then began to chase.

The man with the gun then started shooting up toward an apartment building, striking a 20-year-old man who was visiting someone at the complex in the head.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. It’s unclear if he was the intended target.

Police don’t know who the shooter is exactly, and they say they received conflicting reports from witnesses. They believe the shooter may have been a man in his 20s.

Officers say they are looking for a beige Hyundai Elantra with broken windows.

KSAT will update you with the latest as more information becomes available.