Lone finalist for Medina Valley ISD superintendent position backs out after bonds rejected by voters

CASTROVILLE, Texas – The lone finalist for superintendent of Medina Valley ISD has backed out.

In a letter, the board of trustees said Dr. Samuel Nix had withdrawn his name from consideration.

District officials said they would work to figure out the next steps and want the community to know they are working to make the best decision for students and staff.

Although Nix did not include a reason for backing out, the news comes just days after voters did not approve two bond packages for MVISD.

Those bonds would have gone toward building a new high school, middle school, and elementary school for the rapidly growing area.

MVISD said it would provide updates as they become available.