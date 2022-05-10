Sheriff’s office searching for missing 71-year-old man last seen in south Bexar County

Benito Martinez Rojas was last seen on May 2

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a 71-year-old missing man with a medical condition that requires medication.

Benito Martinez Rojas was last seen on May 2 in the 2000 block of Sandy Bend in south Bexar County.

The man’s family said he frequents the area of Mogford and Highway 281 near a Dollar General.

Martinez Rojas is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds, and has brown eyes and gray hair. He also wears glasses and was last seen in a gray long-sleeve shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.