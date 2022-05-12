Mi Tierra honors life, memory of San Antonio’s beloved ‘Hispanic Elvis’ with altar

Pictured is the altar installed in the lobby of Mi Tierra for Hispanic Elvis.

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly two months after the death of beloved San Antonio icon Hispanic Elvis, a Market Square restaurant has created an altar to honor his life and his memory.

Mi Tierra Cafe y Panaderia displayed the altar Thursday and it will remain in the lobby until May 26.

Hispanic Elvis, otherwise known as John Esquivel, died in late March at the age of 76. His family previously confirmed to KSAT that he was hospitalized with an infection in his esophagus and had tested positive for COVID-19.

Hispanic Elvis was known for entertaining crowds at Market Square for more than two decades.

Mi Tierra described Hispanic Elvis as “a beloved member of our Market Square Community and a vibrant icon whose entertainment and cheerful personality always warmed the hearts of locals and tourists of San Antonio.”

Ad

“We felt that it was important to give people a place to honor him,” the restaurant said.

Mi Tierra previously added a small ofrenda for Hispanic Elvis shortly after his passing but wanted to install a larger altar.

“After all, a personality as big as his deserves an altar just as grand,” the restaurant said in a release.

Mi Tierra will honor Hispanic Elvis in a more permanent way in the restaurant soon. You can visit Mi Tierra at 218 Produce Row in Market Square.

Hispanic Elvis was born and raised on the West Side of San Antonio. To learn more about his family and his impact on the Alamo City, click here.

More on KSAT: