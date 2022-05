A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the far West Side, San Antonio police said.

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the far West Side, San Antonio police said.

Police say the crash happened Tuesday night on Culebra Road and Alamo Parkway.

Investigators said a BMW was making a turn when a motorcyclist hit the side of the car.

The man on the motorcycle died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the BMW stayed at the scene and is not expected to face charges.

