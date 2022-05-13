Trial underway for nearly 5-year-old murder case

SAN ANTONIO – It’s taken almost five years, but the trial for a 2017 murder is now underway.

David Hinojosa is charged with murder for the shooting death of Joseph Torres.

Torres was shot several times at the Fabulous Texas Sugartime Bar in the 2700 block of Bill Miller Lane.

In testimony on Friday, firearms expert Edward Wallace talked about the bullets and cartridges gathered as evidence.

He was able to determine that all cases were from the same caliber of gun but couldn’t determine if they were all fired from one gun.

The murder weapon in this case was never found.

Also on the stand, lead detective Mark Duke said witnesses and surveillance video were key in arresting Hinojosa as the suspect.

Besides the murder charge, Hinojosa is also facing a separate escape felony custody charge for allegedly cutting off his ankle monitor while on bond in 2020.

That charge is separate from the trial.

If found guilty of murder, Hinojosa faces 5 to 99 years or life in prison.

