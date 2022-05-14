Libraries opened as weekend cooling centers by city of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio has opened their libraries as cooling centers this weekend for residents needing shelter from the heat, a press release said.

The announcement comes after six power facilities of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) went offline on Friday, and the state’s main power grid operator is now asking residents across the state to conserve power this weekend.

The city said the cooling centers are available to the public during normal business hours. VIA Metropolitan Transit is offering fare-free trips to and from cooling centers as long as they remain open. Area residents can click here to visit the San Antonio Office of Emergency Management website, for both a map and a listing of the cooling centers.

CPS Energy is also encouraging customers to conserve their energy at home, by following this guide:

Set thermostats 2 to 3 degrees higher from 2 – 7 p.m.; set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home. The optimum energy-saving temperature is 78 degrees.

Avoid using large appliances (i.e. ovens, washing machines, etc.), especially during peak demand hours.

Use fans to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler. Remember: fans cool people by moving air across the skin. They don’t cool rooms and should be turned off in empty rooms.

Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight; shutoff from 4 – 6 p.m.

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Close shades and blinds on windows exposed to direct sunlight.

Charge electric vehicles after 9 p.m.

You can find locations and hours of operation for the cooling centers by clicking here.