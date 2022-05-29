Memorial Day crowd still expected at rivers despite drought, low flow river

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Memorial Day weekend will look a little different for visitors as the river levels remain low, but city officials still expect the traditional boom of guests.

New Braunfels city officials have extended not only an invitation, but also tips on how to safely enjoy the area.

The best way to avoid parking hassles or lines at the tube chutes is to arrive early.

High gas prices have families trading long road trips for staycations.

Vice President of the Visitors Bureau Molly Hines said local businesses are looking forward to the influx of visitors, especially after business slowed under Covid-19 protocols.

“There’s the ripple effect of those dollars into the community. As a restaurant must buy supplies to support their operation and an employee from one of these attractions to businesses then goes and spends in this economy,” Hines said.

Although the river may be low in some areas, New Braunfels police encourage folks to bring a life vest or keep an eye out for free vests along the river. Make sure the size of the vest is appropriate for the weight of the person wearing it.

New Braunfels Police Captain Michael Penshorn encourages visitors to bring plenty of water and cautions against drinking too much alcohol.

“People need to make sure they keep their level of intoxication down because you might be the best swimmer in the world, but if you become intoxicated, a river that can be 15, 20-feet deep in some places can definitely get the best of you,” Penshorn said.

Penshorn said visitors could be ticketed for bringing glass or Styrofoam, but warnings are often issued to protect river critters and fellow swimmers.

