15 Whataburger products, sauces are now in stores in more than 3,500 stores across the U.S.

SAN ANTONIO – More than a dozen Whataburger sauces and products are now available in grocery stores in 18 U.S. states — so more people can have their food just how they like it.

The San Antonio-based burger chain on Tuesday said that 15 original-recipe products can now be purchased at more than 3,500 stores.

That list includes the Whataburger Fancy Ketchup, Spicy Ketchup and Original Mustard — which were first sold in 2013 at H-E-B locations across Texas — but also other sauces like jalapeno ranch and creamy pepper.

Since 2013, Whataburger continued to release grocery products that increased revenue by more than 500%, a news release states.

“Our original recipes have been taste-tested to perfection over generations in our restaurants,” Rich Scheffler, Whataburger’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer, said in a news release. “As we enter new markets like Atlanta, Kansas City, Nashville, Memphis and Colorado Springs, we’re expanding our fan base through both our more than 890 restaurants and 3,500-plus grocery stores.”

Products available for purchase at the stores include:

Fancy Ketchup

Spicy Ketchup

Original Mustard

Real Mayonnaise

Creamy Pepper Sauce

Creamy Buttermilk Ranch

Spicy Jalapeño Ranch

Classic Honey Mustard

Honey BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Sauce

Honey Butter Sauce

Picante Sauce

Salsa Verde

Original Pork Sausage

Original Pancake Mix

In addition to H-E-B and Central Market, they’re available at Albertsons, Albertsons Market, Amigos, Brookshire’s Food & Pharmacy, Brookshire Brothers, Kroger, Market Street, Mi Tienda, Randalls, Tom Thumb, United Supermarkets, Walmart, Walmart Mexico and Winn-Dixie.

For more information including store locations and product availability, click here.

