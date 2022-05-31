15 Whataburger products, sauces are now in stores in more than 3,500 stores across the U.S.

SAN ANTONIO – More than a dozen Whataburger sauces and products are now available in grocery stores in 18 U.S. states — so more people can have their food just how they like it.
The San Antonio-based burger chain on Tuesday said that 15 original-recipe products can now be purchased at more than 3,500 stores.
That list includes the Whataburger Fancy Ketchup, Spicy Ketchup and Original Mustard — which were first sold in 2013 at H-E-B locations across Texas — but also other sauces like jalapeno ranch and creamy pepper.
Since 2013, Whataburger continued to release grocery products that increased revenue by more than 500%, a news release states.
“Our original recipes have been taste-tested to perfection over generations in our restaurants,” Rich Scheffler, Whataburger’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer, said in a news release. “As we enter new markets like Atlanta, Kansas City, Nashville, Memphis and Colorado Springs, we’re expanding our fan base through both our more than 890 restaurants and 3,500-plus grocery stores.”
Products available for purchase at the stores include:
- Fancy Ketchup
- Spicy Ketchup
- Original Mustard
- Real Mayonnaise
- Creamy Pepper Sauce
- Creamy Buttermilk Ranch
- Spicy Jalapeño Ranch
- Classic Honey Mustard
- Honey BBQ Sauce
- Buffalo Sauce
- Honey Butter Sauce
- Picante Sauce
- Salsa Verde
- Original Pork Sausage
- Original Pancake Mix
In addition to H-E-B and Central Market, they’re available at Albertsons, Albertsons Market, Amigos, Brookshire’s Food & Pharmacy, Brookshire Brothers, Kroger, Market Street, Mi Tienda, Randalls, Tom Thumb, United Supermarkets, Walmart, Walmart Mexico and Winn-Dixie.
For more information including store locations and product availability, click here.
