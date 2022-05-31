Volunteers welcome to build care packages for Uvalde communuty at San Antonio Food Bank next Monday

The San Antonio Food Bank provided hot, ready meals to social workers and counselors who were providing mental health services at the civic center in Uvalde.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank continues its support in Uvalde by inviting volunteers to build care packages and write cards to be sent with their usual food deposit to benefit the community.

The service day for Uvalde comes after the nonprofit provided meals for mental health clinicians responding to the victims of Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

Like most nonprofit organizations, San Antonio Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper said they rushed to offer their support by giving hot ready meals to the social workers and counselors who were providing mental health services at the civic center in Uvalde.

“We wanted to serve or wanted to make a difference. But I think everybody has a role to play and definitely want it to work behind the scenes and just to make sure that those families know that we’re here for them,” Cooper said.

As the attention of this crisis wanes, the SA Food Bank is offering an opportunity for folks to make their standard food drop-offs a reminder that Uvalde is still in their prayers.

“It’s unity. It’s healing. There’s an opportunity to be together and share. But as we prepare for our distributions in Uvalde, for the upcoming weeks, it’s been great to see people coming out and volunteer,” Cooper said.

Volunteers are welcome to build care packages and write cards for the families in Uvalde next Monday, June 6. You can learn more at SA food bank at service day for Uvalde by clicking here.

