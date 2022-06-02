Get free fine-ground mulch from city of San Antonio this month

Free fine ground mulch available during the month of June

SAN ANTONIO – Grab your buckets and bags, the city of San Antonio Solid Waste Management Department is giving away free fine-ground mulch.

Customers who want the free fine-ground mulch have to bring their own containers and pack and haul away the mulch on their own. Loads must be covered by a tarp.

The mulch will be available every day in June at the Bitters Brush Recycling Center, located at 1800 Wurzbach Parkway, while supplies last.

Bitters Brush Recycling Center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone wanting to pick up the free mulch must bring a current CPS Energy bill showing the Environmental Fee and a photo ID.

Coarse ground mulch is always available at no cost.

We have an important *UPDATE on our free mulch giveaway! ~Please note that all loads must be covered with a tarp. Posted by City of San Antonio Solid Waste Management on Wednesday, June 1, 2022

