What a catch! Texas angler reels in possible world record-breaking fish

A Texas angler may have broken a world record after he reeled in a monster of a fish in Port Aransas last week.

PORT ARANSAS – A Texas angler may have broken a state and world record after he reeled in a monster of a fish in Port Aransas last week.

Braden Sherron caught a gigantic cubera snapper, weighing in at a whopping 137 pounds, on June 3 in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to Port Aransas Fishermans Wharf, Sherron was freediving spearfishing with their fishing company when he caught the snapper. The fish was weighed in by Captain Dee Wallace.

“Shout out to Braden Sherron with this pending Texas and world record breaking cubera snapper,” the fishing company said. “We are so thankful Braden chose Port Aransas Fisherman’s Wharf to weigh and take pictures of this monster of a cubera snapper.”

The all-tackle world record for cubera snappers was last set in June 2007 in Garden Bank, Louisiana by Marion Rose, according to the International Game Fish Association. Her catch weighed in at 124 pounds.

Ad

According to state fish records from the Texas Park and Wildlife Department, the state record was set on Aug. 8, 1963, by Ricky Preddy. His catch weighed in at 131 pounds and was also caught in the Gulf of Mexico.

The fishing company said Sherron’s world record is still pending, as he probably won’t receive word back for two to three weeks.

Sherron is an avid spearfisherman, according to PAFW. To see more of his adventures, you can visit his YouTube channel here.

Also on KSAT: