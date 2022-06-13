Uvalde CISD receives $1.5 million in emergency funds from Department of Education

UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde CISD will receive $1.5 million in emergency funds from the Department of Education.

The money will come from the School Emergency Response to Violence grant, which provides short-term funds for schools and institutions of higher education that are recovering from a violent or traumatic event that has disrupted the learning environment.

The funds “may be used for activities that help restore a sense of safety and security for the district’s students, teachers, staff, and families, and that address specific needs of those individuals directly affected by the shooting,” according to a release from the U.S. Department of Education.

The money can be used for activities including mental health services, overtime pay or additional summer programming over the next 12 months, but Dept. of Education officials said additional, longer-term assistance is available if requested.

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited the district on May 31 and June 1, 2022, to help assess their needs.

“No community should have to experience a tragedy like this alone. While in Texas, I saw the Uvalde community come together in deep and meaningful ways to support one another and all the families who lost loved ones; and it is our turn to support them,” said Secretary Cardona. “In the hours and days since that tragic day, we have committed to providing the Uvalde community with every available resource they may require from the Department. Today’s release of these emergency funds is an initial step that will be followed by technical assistance and on-the-ground supports in the months and years to come.”

