Texas Tribune reporter James Barragan describes Uvalde CISD police chief’s first interview since Robb Elementary shooting

On Friday on the 6 p.m. news, KSAT 12 anchors Myra Arthur and Steve Spriester interviewed Barragan about the story.

On Thursday night, the Texas Tribune broke the story of Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo’s first account of the response to the Robb Elementary shooting.

Reporters James Barragan and Zach Despart interviewed Arredondo and his attorney about the more than 80 minutes that passed from the time police responded to the school to the time the gunman was stopped.

On Friday on the 6 p.m. news, KSAT 12 anchors Myra Arthur and Steve Spriester interviewed Barragan about the story.

Ad

Watch their discussion in the video player above.

Read the Tribune’s full story: Waiting for keys, unable to break down doors: Uvalde schools police chief defends delay in confronting gunman