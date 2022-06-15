San Antonio police searching for missing teen

SAPD is asking for help locating 15-year-old Justyne Renae Molina who has been missing since June 9, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 15-year-old girl.

Justyne Renae Molina was last seen on June 9 in the 600 block of Avondale.

Police said the teen has medical conditions that require a doctor’s care.

She is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs about 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Justyne Renae is right-handed with wavy hair that reaches the middle of her back. She was last seen wearing stud earrings, a pink Kendra Scott necklace, gray leggings, a yellow long-sleeved shirt, with black Crocs and was carrying a black duffel bag.

If you have information about the location of this missing person, contact the San Antonio Police Department’s missing person’s unit at 210-207-7660.

