San Antonio police searching for missing teen

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 15-year-old girl.
Justyne Renae Molina was last seen on June 9 in the 600 block of Avondale.
Police said the teen has medical conditions that require a doctor’s care.
She is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs about 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Justyne Renae is right-handed with wavy hair that reaches the middle of her back. She was last seen wearing stud earrings, a pink Kendra Scott necklace, gray leggings, a yellow long-sleeved shirt, with black Crocs and was carrying a black duffel bag.
If you have information about the location of this missing person, contact the San Antonio Police Department’s missing person’s unit at 210-207-7660.