Reward offered for Kerrville man accused of making a terroristic threat

Kerrville police are looking for John Thomas Martin IV related to a felony terroristic threat offense.

KERRVILLE, Texas – Kerrville police have asked for the public to help locate a wanted person.

John Thomas Martin IV, 19, is wanted on a charge related to a felony terroristic threat offense.

Martin is between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

Kerr Crime Stoppers Inc. is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to Martin’s arrest.

Anonymous tipsters can call 830-896-TIPS (8477) or use the P3 Tips app for smart devices or drop a tip at www.kerrtips.com.

