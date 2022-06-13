7-year-old boy dies after he was shot in his bed during drive-by shooting near Houston

7-year-old boy fatally shot while in his bed during drive-by in east Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – A seven-year-old boy was shot and killed while he was sleeping in his home Sunday night, Harris County sheriff’s deputies told KPRC.

It happened at about 10:45 p.m. on McNair Street in Harris County, just east of Houston.

Deputies told KPRC that the boy was able to get up and tell his mother what happened before he collapsed. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he died.

The child was identified as Paul Vasquez.

HCSO is still investigating but right now, there is no known motive for the shooting.

“Outraged to learn that a 7-year-old child was killed during a drive-by shooting,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet. “I urge the community to come forward with any information related to this senseless act of gun violence.”

Outraged to learn that a 7-year-old child was killed during a drive-by shooting. I urge the community to come forward with any information related to this senseless act of gun violence. If you have any information, please contact us at 713-274-9100 or @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS. https://t.co/6xyIMG02oy — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 13, 2022

