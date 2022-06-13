81º

LIVE

Local News

7-year-old boy dies after he was shot in his bed during drive-by shooting near Houston

The sheriff is urging the community to come forward with information

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Texas, crime, Gun Violence, Harris County, Houston
7-year-old boy fatally shot while in his bed during drive-by in east Harris County, deputies say (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – A seven-year-old boy was shot and killed while he was sleeping in his home Sunday night, Harris County sheriff’s deputies told KPRC.

It happened at about 10:45 p.m. on McNair Street in Harris County, just east of Houston.

Deputies told KPRC that the boy was able to get up and tell his mother what happened before he collapsed. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he died.

The child was identified as Paul Vasquez.

HCSO is still investigating but right now, there is no known motive for the shooting.

“Outraged to learn that a 7-year-old child was killed during a drive-by shooting,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet. “I urge the community to come forward with any information related to this senseless act of gun violence.”

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email