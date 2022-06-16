Downtown restaurant announces first all-you-can-eat Paella on the River Walk

Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails is located at Hotel Contessa.

SAN ANTONIO – Downtown restaurant Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails is hosting its first-ever Paella on the River Walk this summer.

The restaurant will host the event on June 30 at Hotel Contessa, located at 306 W. Market Street.

The event will include a paella, sangria, flamenco performance from guitarist Randy Cordero and live cooking presentation, according to a news release.

The release states that three types of paella will be served: game, seafood and vegetarian.

Two different ticket options — VIP and general admission — are on sale now.

VIP tickets are $100 and include all-you-can-drink sangria, a reserved table and a gift bag, among other perks. General admission tickets are $50 per person and include one sangria.

Both options include all-you-can-eat paella, complimentary valet parking and access to entertainment.

The event runs from 6-9 p.m., and cooking classes start at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on tickets, click here.