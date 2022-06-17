93º

JobFest 2022 brings job, internship opportunities for teens, young adults in San Antonio

Jobseekers can get free headshots, resume tips at event on June 21

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

SAN ANTONIO – A job fair at the AT&T Center on Tuesday is targeting San Antonio’s youth, aged 16-24.

JobFest 2022 will be held from 4-8 p.m. on June 21 at the AT&T Center.

Companies will be hiring for full-time and part-time positions as well as offering internships.

Jobseekers will be able to get free resume tips and no-cost headshots.

Applicants are encouraged to dress professionally and bring an updated resume to the event.

Anyone who needs assistance creating a resume can visit any Workforce Alamo location or call 210-224-4357 to make an appointment.

Some of the employers participating in the event include Baptist Health System, Caterpillar, H-E-B, Intertek Automotive Research, Navistar, Southwest Research Institute, Toyota Texas Inc., Vulcan Materials Company and others.

JobFest 2022 is a partnership between Texas State House Representative Barbara Gervin-Hawkins and Bexar County, City of San Antonio, Goodwill Industries of San Antonio, Spurs Sports & Entertainment and Workforce Solutions Alamo.

VIA bus routes 24 and 222 provide service to the AT&T Center.

