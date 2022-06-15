84º

13th Floor Haunted House in San Antonio looking to hire for 150 positions

Terrifyingly popular haunted house hiring for the scare season

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Calling all ghouls and goblins! San Antonio’s premier haunted house, 13th Floor, is looking to hire hundreds of actors for the 2022 season.

There are 150 open positions including event staff, cashiers, make-up artists and actors.

No acting or haunted house experience is required but applicants must be at least 18 years old to apply. A passion for Halloween is a must.

“This year is going to be unlike any other,” said 13th Floor Haunted House San Antonio Performance Manager Bree Castro. “We are going big at the 13th Floor San Antonio this season. We’re adding new sets, special effects, and more to our iconic downtown location, and we need scary good people to help us bring it all to life!”

Do you have what it takes? If you’re interested in joining the scream team — apply online or call (210) 910-6450 for more information.

