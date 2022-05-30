Summer fun in full swing at rivers in New Braunfels

City officials say thousands have made it back to the Guadalupe and Comal rivers helping stimulate the New Braunfels tourism industry.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – New Braunfels city officials say in-demand lodging across the area indicates a busy weekend estimated to generate money for the local economy and fun for families wanting to cool off.

Visitors can once again float and raise a cup to the Texas sun.

“I come out here almost every day whenever I get off work,” said Cori Meyer. “It stays about the same temperature year-round. So, it’s nice out, and usually, it feels pretty good.”

She floated the river alongside her boyfriend, Zac Carter. Meyer’s river pro-tip is to wear a life jacket.

“Also, bring sunscreen,” Carter said. “(It) doesn’t matter what your skin type is. I promise you, the sun out here is relentless.”

The local couple is excited to kick off the summer at one of their favorite rivers in Texas -- the Comal River.

Texas State student Ryan Liguez visited the river for the first time on Monday.

“We’re just here to have a good time here at the river,” Liguez said. “I thought it would be a good old time with all my friends. Hopefully, we won’t lose anything or, you know, any cups in the water.”

One of the major rules that many forget is the city’s can ban, which prohibits all disposable containers, including drinks, food packaging and wrappers, on the Comal River:

City officials say thousands have made it back to the Guadalupe and Comal rivers, helping stimulate the New Braunfels tourism industry and economy.

“The buzzword in our industry is exceeding pre-pandemic levels, and it feels that way,” said Mallory Hines, vice president of the Convention And Visitors Bureau for the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce.

According to Workforce Solutions Alamo, the unemployment rate for April 2021 in the San Antonio-New Braunfels metro area is 3.3%, a slight decrease from March.

The City Of New Braunfels also added some incentives for new hires. They are eligible to receive up to $300, depending on the position for which they applied. However, Hines said there is still a need for more hires.

“It feels like we are moving in the right direction,” Hines said. “Tourism is a major piece of our economy, and it was tough not being able to welcome our guests (during the pandemic). So, we are so grateful to be able to do that again.

In the meantime, officers will still be out in full force to make sure things flow smoothly.

To view a list of current seasonal job openings for the City of New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Department, click here.

