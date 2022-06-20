98º

‘Huge number of dogs and cats’ will be up for adoption at mega rescue event in San Antonio this weekend

Admission to Rescue United Adoption Event is free on June 25

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A single-day, mega adoption event will take place in San Antonio this weekend.

Thirteen animal rescue groups will come together from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the San Antonio Shrine Auditorium for the Rescue United Adoption Event. Admission is free.

According to a press release, a “huge number of dogs and cats” will be up for adoption and pet-related vendors will be in attendance.

“In the last several months, rescue groups and public shelters are experiencing extremely high intake and requests by people to surrender their dogs and cats,” said one of the event organizers Katy Bryant.

The collaboration between the thirteen rescue groups is going to help save the lives of local animals.

All adopted dogs and cats will have vaccinations, be spayed/neutered and have a microchip.

The following rescues are participating in the Rescue United Adoption Event:

  1. God’s Dogs Rescue
  2. A Doggy 4 You
  3. Bailing out Benji
  4. Great Pyrenees Advocates of Texas
  5. Hay Dude Critter Rescue
  6. JJ & Maggie’s Cat Rescue
  7. Kittens Rescue Northwest
  8. L & S Dog Diggity Rescue Partner
  9. Petunia’s Rescued Friends
  10. Roxy’s K9 Rescue
  11. Saving Grace Dog Rescue
  12. Texas Husky Rescue
  13. Texas Chihuahua Rescue

